Metallic streamers from annual 4th of July parade cause power outage in Kailua

A power outage occurred Wednesday morning in Kailua due to metallic streamers from the annual Fourth of July parade landing on power lines.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A power outage occurred Wednesday morning in Kailua due to metallic streamers from the annual Fourth of July parade landing on power lines.

The outage was reported at about 10:25 a.m. and affected some 1,935 customers, including some of the businesses in Kailua town. Power was restored to those customers by 11:30 a.m., according to the Hawaiian Electric Co.

HECO reminds the public to hold onto metallic balloons and refrain from setting off “confetti cannons” near power lines and other utility equipment. Metallic balloons and streamers can cause a short circuit and knock out power to an entire neighborhood.

Prior to Wednesday’s incident, at least eight metallic balloon and streamer-related outages have occurred on Oahu and Maui counties this year.

These incidents can be reported toHawaiian Electric at 1-855-304-1212; Maui Electric at 871-7777 (Maui) or 877-871-8461 (Molokai, Lanai); and Hawaii Electric Light at 969-6666.