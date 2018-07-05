Pahoa man cited second time after allegedly entering Kilauea lava zone

A 37-year-old Pahoa man has been cited a second time for allegedly loitering in an off-limits lava area around Kilauea’s East Rift Eruption Zone.

Daniel W. Records was one of five people cited at the entrance to Lava Tree State Monument on June 6. Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers with the State Department of Land and Natural Resources cited Records again on Friday after he allegedly rode a motorcycle up Lava Tree Road from Highway 132, DLNR said today.

Since Kilauea Volcano began erupting on May 3, DOCARE officers have issued 84 citations for loitering in closed areas in the East Rift Eruption Zone, DLNR said.

On Tuesday, DOCARE officers also cited Ano Hanamana, 49, of Pahoa, who was allegedly walking in an off-limits area near Papaya Farms Road, DLNR said.

Under a proclamation issued last month by Gov. David Ige, people convicted of violating the off-limits prohibitions face penalties up to $5,000 in fines and a year in jail.

Prohibited areas include Lava Tree State Monument and MacKenzie State Recreation Area.