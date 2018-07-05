 Police seeking help finding missing Big Island teen
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
July 5, 2018
Updated July 5, 2018 7:50pm
Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old teen missing for more than four months.

Police said Jacob Mead was last seen Feb. 17 in the Kailua-Kona area wearing a blue hoodie, sweatpants and a carrying a multi-colored backpack.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information on Mead’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Calvin Delaries Jr. at 326-4846, ext. 304 or the police non-emergency line at 935-3311.

