 Pono, Hawaii’s first courthouse dog, dies at age 10
July 5, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Pono, Hawaii’s first courthouse dog, dies at age 10

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
July 5, 2018
Updated July 5, 2018 3:38pm

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Pono and her handler, Dennis Dunn.

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Honolulu prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro poses for a photo with Pono.

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Pono, Hawaii’s first official courthouse dog, died last month. She was 10 years old.

ADVERTISING

Pono, Hawaii’s first official courthouse dog, died June 8. She was 10 years old.

Pono, a Labrador retriever, began working with the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney in June 2011, and maintained her post until succumbing to lymphoma in June at a local animal hospital. She was surrounded by her handler, Dennis Dunn, director of the Victim Witness Assistance Program, and his wife, Lisa.

During her seven years of service, she assisted hundreds of crime victims, witnesses and their families.

“Pono’s greatest asset was her love for children and their love for her,” said prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro in a statement. “She was a courthouse companion who gave countless kids the comfort and confidence they needed to testify in grand jury rooms and courtrooms. With Pono at their side, these young people mustered the strength necessary to help our office successfully prosecute people guilty of all sorts of crimes. There is no question Pono helped make Honolulu a safer place to live.”

Born Oct. 13, 2007 in New Zealand, Pono was trained by Assistance Dogs of Hawaii on Maui.

The office plans to acquire another courthouse dog from Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, which will join the team in August.

A tribute for Pono will be held at noon, July 12, at Mission Memorial Auditorium.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kilauea summit explosion shakes area anew
NEXT STORY
China poised to retaliate as Trump delivers on tariff promise
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING