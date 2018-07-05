Sewer overflow sends more than 5,000 gallons into Pearl Harbor

A sewer overflow in Waipahu this morning sent more than 5,000 gallons of raw sewage into Pearl Harbor.

The city Department of Environmental Services received a call at 10 a.m. today reporting a blockage from a grease-clogged pipe at 94-330 Mokuola St. that sent 5,625 gallons of raw wastewater out of a manhole. A crew arrived at the site at 10:45 a.m. and released the blockage at 11:15 a.m.

The crew was able to recover 500 gallons, with the remaining 5,125 going into a culvert that leads to a canal behind the Waipahu Recreational Center and eventually, the Middle Loch of Pearl Harbor.

State Health Department officials have been notified of the discharge and are in the process of cleaning, disinfecting and deodorizing the affected area. Warning signs have been posted in the area from Waipahu Recreation Center to the Ted Makalena Golf Course.