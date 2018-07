A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault Wednesday in the Punchbowl area after allegedly hitting another man with an unspecified “dangerous instrument,” police said.

The 57-year-old victim reported pain following the 2:05 p.m. alleged assault.

The suspect was arrested 13 minutes later for investigation of second-degree assault and two $25,000 contempt of court violations. He was released pending investigation.