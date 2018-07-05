 Holloway yanked from UFC 226
July 5, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Holloway yanked from UFC 226

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 5, 2018 12:05 am 
For the third time in 2018, Max Holloway has been forced out of a UFC fight. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –