Stage Calendar

“Once On This Island”: Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid” in a StageLeft! production. 7 p.m. today, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Paliku Theatre, Windward Community College. Presented by HMS Performing Arts and Pacific Buddhist Academy. $8-$15. Tickets: stageleft.bpt.me. Info: 532-0522.

“38 Minutes”: A staging of works inspired by Hawaii’s false ballistic missile alert, sent at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 13. 8 p.m. Thursday, Kumu Kahua Theatre. More shows through July 29. $10-$30. Tickets: 536-4441, kumukahua.org. Info: 536-4222.

NOW PLAYING

“The Princess and the Iso Peanut”: A “traditional fairy tale” princess falls in love with a Japanese-American prince but must pass an unusual test before she’ll be allowed to marry him. Lisa Matsumoto’s pidgin version of “The Princess and the Pea.” 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center. Suggested for ages 5 up. More shows through July 22. $22-$40. 988-6131, manoavalleytheatre.com

COMING UP

“Disney’s ‘Newsies’: The Broadway Musical”: A 2012 Broadway hit inspired by the real-life Newsboys’ strike of 1899. July 13-Aug. 5, Diamond Head Theatre. $15-$50. 733-0274, diamondheadtheatre.com

Hawaii Shakespeare Festival: Tickets on sale for HSF’s 17th season line-up featuring “All’s Well That Ends Well” (July 13-22), “King Lear” (July 27-Aug. 5) and “Hedda Gabler” (Aug. 10-19) at The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $10-$20; some tickets may be available at the door for an additional $5. Tickets: 800-838-3006. Info: hawaiishakes.org.

CALLS FOR TALENT

Kumu Kahua Theatre: Holding auditions for “Pakalolo Sweet” (runs Aug. 23-Sept. 23). 6-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 46 Merchant St. 536-4222, kumukahua.org

Kailua Onstage Arts (KOA): Holding auditions for “The Wolves” (runs Aug. 31-Sept. 9, with possible extension through Sept. 16). 2-5 p.m. July 14-15, 131 Hekili St. kailuaonstagearts.com

Honolulu Police Dept.: Seeking drama or theater students interested in volunteering as actors for field exercises that replicate crime-scene settings for HPD recruits, 2:30- 11:15 p.m. at HPD’s Ke Kula Makai, 93-093 Waipahu Depot St. 723-8331, jcastro1@honolulu.gov

Gay Men’s Chorus of Hono­lulu: Singers invited to sit in at rehearsals and audition. 7 p.m. Mondays, Von Holt Room, The Cathedral of Saint Andrew. Sheet music encouraged for auditions. gmcofh@gmail.com, gmcofh.org

Honolulu Blend Show Chorus: Chorus seeks female singers for four-part harmony. Rehearsals 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 99-900 Iwaena St., Aiea. 224-0383

Kapolei Chorale: All vocal parts sought. Rehearsals 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays in Makakilo. Broadway, popular, sacred, Hawaiian and other ethnic songs. 672-8888, doris@kapoleichorale.com

Na Leo Lani Chorus: Female singers for four-part barbershop harmony chorus sought. Rehearsals: 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Plaza at Waikiki senior residence, 1812 Kalakaua Ave. 429-9901

Sounds of Aloha Chorus: Male singers of all voice parts and experience levels are sought for men’s a cappella chorus. Rehearsals: 6:45- 9:30 p.m. Thursdays at Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse, second floor. 262-7664, soundsofaloha.org

Voices of Aloha: Open call for singers of SATB vocal parts to join choir rehearsals 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Community of Christ Church in Makiki, 1666 Mott Smith Drive. Potluck dinners to follow. Choral experience desirable. 256-1414, voicesofaloha.com

Windward Choral Society: Seeking male singers for limited openings in tenor and bass sections. Rehearsals 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Kailua United Methodist Church, 1110 Kailua Road. thewindwardchoralsociety.org