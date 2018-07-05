 Stage Calendar
July 5, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Stage Calendar| TGIF

Stage Calendar

Star-Advertiser staff
July 5, 2018
Updated July 5, 2018 6:05pm
ADVERTISING

OPENING THIS WEEK

“Once On This Island”: Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid” in a StageLeft! production. 7 p.m. today, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Paliku Theatre, Windward Community College. Presented by HMS Performing Arts and Pacific Buddhist Academy. $8-$15. Tickets: stageleft.bpt.me. Info: 532-0522.

“38 Minutes”: A staging of works inspired by Hawaii’s false ballistic missile alert, sent at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 13. 8 p.m. Thursday, Kumu Kahua Theatre. More shows through July 29. $10-$30. Tickets: 536-4441, kumukahua.org. Info: 536-4222.

NOW PLAYING

“The Princess and the Iso Peanut”: A “traditional fairy tale” princess falls in love with a Japanese-American prince but must pass an unusual test before she’ll be allowed to marry him. Lisa Matsumoto’s pidgin version of “The Princess and the Pea.” 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center. Suggested for ages 5 up. More shows through July 22. $22-$40. 988-6131, manoavalleytheatre.com

COMING UP

“Disney’s ‘Newsies’: The Broadway Musical”: A 2012 Broadway hit inspired by the real-life Newsboys’ strike of 1899. July 13-Aug. 5, Diamond Head Theatre. $15-$50. 733-0274, diamondheadtheatre.com

Hawaii Shakespeare Festival: Tickets on sale for HSF’s 17th season line-up featuring “All’s Well That Ends Well” (July 13-22), “King Lear” (July 27-Aug. 5) and “Hedda Gabler” (Aug. 10-19) at The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $10-$20; some tickets may be available at the door for an additional $5. Tickets: 800-838-3006. Info: hawaiishakes.org.

CALLS FOR TALENT

Kumu Kahua Theatre: Holding auditions for “Pakalolo Sweet” (runs Aug. 23-Sept. 23). 6-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 46 Merchant St. 536-4222, kumukahua.org

Kailua Onstage Arts (KOA): Holding auditions for “The Wolves” (runs Aug. 31-Sept. 9, with possible extension through Sept. 16). 2-5 p.m. July 14-15, 131 Hekili St. kailuaonstagearts.com

Honolulu Police Dept.: Seeking drama or theater students interested in volunteering as actors for field exercises that replicate crime-scene settings for HPD recruits, 2:30- 11:15 p.m. at HPD’s Ke Kula Makai, 93-093 Waipahu Depot St. 723-8331, jcastro1@honolulu.gov

Gay Men’s Chorus of Hono­lulu: Singers invited to sit in at rehearsals and audition. 7 p.m. Mondays, Von Holt Room, The Cathedral of Saint Andrew. Sheet music encouraged for auditions. gmcofh@gmail.com, gmcofh.org

Honolulu Blend Show Chorus: Chorus seeks female singers for four-part harmony. Rehearsals 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 99-900 Iwaena St., Aiea. 224-0383

Kapolei Chorale: All vocal parts sought. Rehearsals 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays in Makakilo. Broadway, popular, sacred, Hawaiian and other ethnic songs. 672-8888, doris@kapoleichorale.com

Na Leo Lani Chorus: Female singers for four-part barbershop harmony chorus sought. Rehearsals: 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Plaza at Waikiki senior residence, 1812 Kalakaua Ave. 429-9901

Sounds of Aloha Chorus: Male singers of all voice parts and experience levels are sought for men’s a cappella chorus. Rehearsals: 6:45- 9:30 p.m. Thursdays at Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse, second floor. 262-7664, soundsofaloha.org

Voices of Aloha: Open call for singers of SATB vocal parts to join choir rehearsals 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Community of Christ Church in Makiki, 1666 Mott Smith Drive. Potluck dinners to follow. Choral experience desirable. 256-1414, voicesofaloha.com

Windward Choral Society: Seeking male singers for limited openings in tenor and bass sections. Rehearsals 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Kailua United Methodist Church, 1110 Kailua Road. thewindwardchoralsociety.org

PREVIOUS STORY
Artweek
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING