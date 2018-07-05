Menu
Customer Service
Print Replica
Search
Subscribe
Log In
Home
Top News
Local
Sports
Crave
Features
Business
Editorial
Obituaries
Homes
Cars
Jobs
Classifieds
Search for:
Top News
TGIF
Video
Photo Galleries
Hawaii Prep World
Hawaii Warrior World
Features
Blogs
Columnists
Travel
Dining Out
Hawaii Renovation
Special Sections
Archives
Print Replica
Star Channels
Honolulu Street Pulse
Partner Content
Partner Videos
Home
Top News
Weather
Traffic
Photo Galleries
Video
Hawaii News
Sports
Features
Business
Crave
Travel
TGIF
Editorial
Obituaries
Archives
Print Replica
Columnists
Blogs
Cars
Homes
Classifieds
Jobs
Subscribe Now
Contact Us
Star Channels
Special Sections
Partner Content
Partner Videos
July 5, 2018 |
85°
|
Check Traffic
RETURN TO TOP
Fourth of July Kailua Fireworks and Air Show
PHOTOS BY JAMES GARRETT / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
July 5, 2018
Kailua celebrated Independence Day with an acrobatic air show by Skydive Hawaii with Col. John Bates and the Flying Leathernecks, followed by a fireworks show at Kailua Beach Park.
More TGIF Photos
Fourth of July Kailua Fireworks and Air Show
Fourth of July at Ala Moana Beach Park
72nd Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade
Honolulu Professionals Foundation Fundraiser 2018
Summer at the Swim Club at Surfjack Waikiki
Honolulu Night Market at Our Kakaako
Mai Tai Day Pool Party at the Modern Honolulu
Mango Jam Honolulu 2018
PREV
Top Trending
Report: Max Holloway out of UFC 226
Shopping bag fee reduces spending
BikeShare Hawaii to add 40 Biki docking stations
34% of Hawaii’s coast at risk as climate change accelerates, study finds
People returned to subdivision buried by lava in 1990 — could it happen again?
Share this:
Copyright © 2018 staradvertiser.com. All rights reserved.
500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu, HI 96813 Telephone: (808) 529-4747
About Us
Media Kit
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Contact Information
Terms of Service