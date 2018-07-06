 Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point gets new commander
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
July 6, 2018
Updated July 6, 2018 8:15pm
Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point held a change of command ceremony today bidding farewell to Capt. Frederick Reidlin and welcoming Capt. Andrew Ericks.

Ericks served as the program manager for the Coast Guard’s a financial management Service initiative in the Acquisition Directorate at Coast Guard Headquarters, replacing the Coast Guard’s legacy accounting systems with a new financial, procurement and asset management service, the Coast Guard said.

He enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1984 and served first as a machinery technician and qualified diver before attending Officer Candidate School and attending Naval Flight Training in Pensacola, Florida.

Reidlin served as commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point from 2015 to 2018. He now heads to Coast Guard Headquarters to serve as chief of aviation forces. He has flown nearly 5,000 hours in Coast Guard aircraft.

Air Station Barbers Point covers the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific. The unit has 240 personnel, four HC-130 Hercules airplanes, and three MH-65 Dolphin helicopters that perform a variety of missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, and ma

