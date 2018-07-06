DLNR calls July 4th Waikiki ‘floatilla’ the ‘safest, most trouble-free’

The head of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources today called Wednesday’s Fourth of July “floatilla” “the safest, most trouble-free and clean flotilla we’ve seen.”

“While we remain concerned about the continuation of these flotillas from a public safety stand-point, the collective efforts of DOCARE (Division of Conservation and Resources), the U.S. Coast Guard, the Honolulu Ocean Safety & Lifeguard Services Division, the organizers of the Macfarlane Canoe Regatta, and private water craft operators, this was the safest, most trouble-free and clean flotilla we’ve seen,” DLNR Chairwoman Suzanne Case said in a news release today. “We appreciate the kokua that everyone showed, including those who participated in the flotilla.”

DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Marine Patrol Unit snorkeled about a mile off shore from Waikiki on Thursday and found “minimal ocean debris,” DLNR said.

Patrick Chong Tim, who supervises the Marine Patrol Unit, said in a statement: “Most of the people who had inflatable devices brought them back to shore with them. We even ferried several people in who’d picked up additional flotation toys and brought them all in at one time.”

And most people properly disposed of their rubbish on the beach, as well, DLNR said.

“Between keeping everyone safe, encouraging people to clean-up after themselves, and an extremely long day for virtually all Oahu-based DOCARE officers, we’re pleased with the end result,” Case said.

