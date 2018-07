An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery after allegedly threatening a 54-year-old man in Chinatown with an unspecified dangerous instrument and taking personal property, police said.

The alleged robbery occurred at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Police located and arrested the suspect four minutes later.