Moped driver dies in Nimitz Highway traffic collision

Police said “speed and inattention” are likely factors in a traffic collision on Nimitz Highway that left a 43-year-old Aiea man dead tonight.

According to police, the man was operating a Honda moped that crashed into the back of a Toyota Camry as the Camry slowed for traffic.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry, a 44-year-old Kapolei woman, was not injured.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Puuloa Road. All westbound lanes of Nimitz between Puuloa Road to Peltier Avenue were closed for several hours.

This was the 30th traffic-related fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.