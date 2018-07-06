 Mazda recalls 270,000 vehicles over potentially deadly Takata airbags
July 6, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking| Top News

Mazda recalls 270,000 vehicles over potentially deadly Takata airbags

Associated Press
July 6, 2018
Updated July 6, 2018 6:33am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEBRUARY 2018 FILE PHOTO

    The Mazda logo on the trunk of a Mazda vehicle on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode. A potentially deadly defect can be found in passenger-side airbags on certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. It also involves 2005-2006 MPV models in certain states.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JUNE 2017 FILE PHOTO

    The TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode. A potentially deadly defect can be found in passenger-side airbags on certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. It also involves 2005-2006 MPV models in certain states.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.

Chemicals used to inflate the air bags can deteriorate in some conditions, causing them to deploy with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister that can result in flying shrapnel.

The potentially deadly defect can be found in passenger-side airbags on certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. It also involves 2005-2006 MPV models in certain states.

Over the last several years, about 50 million air bag inflators have been recalled in the U.S., with 22 deaths and more than 180 injuries linked to the defect.

Takata has since been bought by Chinese-owned U.S. mobility safety company Key Safety System.

PREVIOUS STORY
$1.1M awarded to preserve African-American historic sites, including home of John Coltrane
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING