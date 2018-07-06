Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The planned 40 new Biki bicycle docking stations will displace one to two parking stalls in total for all the new stations, BikeShare Hawaii officials said. A story on Page B1 Thursday said the expansion would displace one to two stalls per station in some cases.