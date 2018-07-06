 Korean boy, 9, escapes car theft in Kailua
July 6, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Korean boy, 9, escapes car theft in Kailua

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm
A 9-year-old boy from South Korea and witnesses helped lead Honolulu police to the man who allegedly stole a car with the child inside in Kailua late Thursday morning. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –