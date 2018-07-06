Big Island residents celebrate holiday week amid lava flow

DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Jeremy Rosencrance, his wife Alainah Rosencrance and their daughter, Melissa Hance take pictures of the lava eruption from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates near Pahoa in Puna on the Big Island.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Police are patrol the area near the lava eruption from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates near Pahoa in Puna on the Big Island.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is still closed.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Cpl. Aven Santiago walks down Moku St. taking sulfur dioxide readings from the lava eruption from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates in Puna, Big Island..
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Cpl. Aven Santiago (left) and Capt. Darren Taylor take sulfur dioxide readings while wehind them sulfur vents are going off.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
With the blocking of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) due to the volcano eruptions in Leilani Estates, business at Uncle's market in Kalapana is way down.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
With the blocking of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) due to the volcano eruptions in Leilani Estates, business at Uncle's market way down. The road re-opened yesterday to tourists and Big Islanders alike who can now drive their cars to Uncles at Kalapana for a night of fun and dance at the night market and Hoolaulea.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
The band plays at Uncle Robert's Night Market and Hoolaulea.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
The band plays at Uncle Robert’s Night Market and Hoolaulea.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Andreea Ewing and her sister Melody enjoy watermelons at Uncle Robert's Night Market.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Big Islanders can now drive their cars to "Uncles" at Kalapana for the farmer's market and Hoolaulea.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
An eclectic mix of locals and tourists enjoy the food and music at Uncle Robert’s Night Market and Hoolaulea, also known as Uncles.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Emily Naeole, Sherri Schrick, Ivette Young and Gloria Hartman are enjoying the music from the band, "Da Awa Band" at Uncle Robert's Night Market.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Ashley Campbell serves Nicoco Hawaiian Gelato to Tony Johnson. They are at Uncle Robert's Night Market and Hoolaulea which occurs every Wednesday and features music by local musicians, food and arts and crafts from many different venders.
20180704-5706 WDA PAHOA LAVA SIGHTS
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
In the town of Pahoa, even the tourists are dressed up in red. This couple walks past a mural of Pele painted on the side of this building on Pahoa Valley Road. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 4, 2018.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
The smoke from the lava erupting from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates is plainly visible from the grounds of Sacred Hearts Church on Pahoa Valley Road.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
In 1990, a lava flow wiped out a whole subdivision of houses. Since 2004, people have built homes on that lava flow on Ala Lokelani St..
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
In 1990, a lava flow wiped out a whole subdivision of houses. Since 2004, people have built homes on that lava flow on Ala Lokelani St.. This is one of the homes built on the lava on Lakeland Street.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
The night sky over Pahoa is illuminated by the lava eruption lighting up the smoke and fumes from fissure 8 and the clouds above Leilani Estates. This the main section of Pahoa town along Pahoa Village Road. The light streaks along the street are from the car lights driving by during the time exposure. .
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
In 1990, a lava flow wiped out a whole subdivision of houses. Since 2004, people have built homes on that lava flow on Ala Lokelani St.. Resident Pamela Sue hangs her sheets in strong winds.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
In 1990, a lava flow wiped out a whole subdivision of houses. Since 2004, people have built homes on that lava flow on Ala Lokelani St.. Resident Pamela Sue hangs her sheets in strong winds.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
A huge cloud hangs over Kalpana Gardens caused from the eruption in Leilani Estates.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Larry Bragg points to the pali where the lava flow once flowed over it. He says the homes were built facing that way to take advantage of lava watching.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
This sign advertises a vacant lava lot for sale.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
In 1990, a lava flow wiped out a whole subdivision of houses. Since 2004, people have built homes on that lava flow on Ala Lokelani St..
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
In 1990, a lava flow wiped out a whole subdivision of houses. Since 2004, people have built homes on that lava flow on Ala Lokelani St.. This is a hand-painted sign at the entrance with one of the homes in the background.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Rancher John Byrd chases after his cattle and is moving them to the inside of the fence (the cattle are just outside the fence now) as they escape.
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
Deli clerk Syd Sparks enjoys a laugh with Nick Gadler (far right).
DENNIS ODA/DODA@staradvertiser.com
This is the portion of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) that has metal plates over cracks in the road caused by the volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. Road signs advise motorists to keep the windows closed driving through this section as volcanic gases cloud that portion of the highway.
20180703-5158 CTY KALAPANA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
In Kalapana, Kaimu Korner Store and Uncle Robert’s business declined with the blocking of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) due to the volcano eruptions in Leilani Estates. Today, the road re-opened so tourists and Big Island residence can now drive their cars to Kalapana. This is Kara Rivera, owner of Karuna Foods. Her booth is at Uncle Robert's Her sign says "A Soup, Salad, Cpffee. Tea and Any Kine Me Bar." Another sign says Organic, Vegan, Gluten free." She is all smiles as she served (l-r) John Elliott (UH grad student), his girlfriend Zoe Lewis, and John's parents from North Carolina, Keith Lewis and Donna Moserl. Kara said the difference in business was huge now that the road is opened. She said there were some days when she had zero cusomters. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 3, 2018.
20180702-5151 CTY LEILANI ESTATES LAVA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the view of lava eruption from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates as seen from Pohoiki Road in Puna, Big Island. This is one of the sites the state is considering as a public viewing area. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
20180702-5131 CTY LEILANI ESTATES LAVA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the view of lava eruption from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates as seen from Pohoiki Road in Puna, Big Island. This is one of the sites the state is considering as a public viewing area. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
20180703-5079 CTY KALAPANA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
In Kalapana, Kaimu Korner Store and Uncle Robert‚Äôs business declined with the blocking of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) due to the volcano eruptions in Leilani Estates. Today, the road re-opened so tourists and Big Island residence can now drive their cars to Kalapana. This is Sam Keliihoomalu smiling and flashing a shaka. He manages "Uncle Robert's" and says business immediately picked up when the road opened. He is actually "Uncle Robert's" son. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 3, 2018.
20180702-5063 CTY LEILANI ESTATES LAVA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the view of a funnel cloud forming next to the lava eruption from fissure 8 as seen from Leilani Ave. in Leilani Estates in Puna, Big Island. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
20180703-4978 CTY KALAPANA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
In Kalapana, Kaimu Korner Store and Uncle Robert‚Äôs business declined with the blocking of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) due to the volcano eruptions in Leilani Estates. Today, the road re-opened so tourists and Big Island residence can now drive their cars to Kalapana. This is Sam Keliihoomalu who manages "Uncle Robert's." He is actually "Uncle Robert's" son. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 3, 2018.
20180702-4977 CTY LEILANI ESTATES LAVA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the view of lava eruption from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates in Puna, Big Island. This is Cpl. AvenSantiago inspecting a large crack in the road (on Moku St.) and taking sulfur dioxide readings. Behind him are sulfur vents going off. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
20180702-4890 CTY LEILANI ESTATES LAVA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is the view of lava eruption from fissure 8 in Leilani Estates in Puna, Big Island. This is Cpl. Aven Santiago on Moku St. taking sulfur dioxide readings. Behind him are sulfur vents going off. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
20180703-4880 CTY KALAPANA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
In Kalapana, Kaimu Korner Store and Uncle Robert’s business declined with the blocking of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) due to the volcano eruptions in Leilani Estates. Today, the road re-opened so tourists and Big Island residence can now drive their cars to Kalapana. This is Syd Sparks, the deli clerk in the Kaimu Korner Store. She said she lives in Hawaiian Beaches and had to tell the cops that she worked in Kalpana for them to let her through the road block. She's glad now that the road is open. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 3, 2018.
20180702-4602 CTY HIGH SULFUR LEVELS
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
There was an obvious sulfur dioxide smell and a heavy haze hanging over Pahoa. This is the view looking down Apa’a St. from Pahoa Village Road. (Note: my eyes were starting to water and I felt like coughing even though I had the air conditioner on in the car. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
20180702 CTY LAVA HURING PUNA FARMERS
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
This is flower farmer Grayson Inouye (president of Pacific Floral Exchange) showing Senator Mazzie Hirono some of his flowers he raises. He has mostly anthuriums now as his orchids were shipped out earlier. Earlier, Hirono met with Puna farmers (at Pacific Floral Exchange with mostly orchid growers) who told her they have been devastated by the high sulfuric acid levels. They said 90 percent of all orchids are produced in Puna Grayson Inouye also said sometimes fine lava particles fall on his anthuriam flowers which he can not wash off or salvage. Inouye said he deals with more anthuriams than orchids. Hirono said she is working to convince the mainland people that lava is a disaster. She said don't consider lava as a disaster as they have no knowledge about lava. They only know floods, fire, hurricanes and things on the mainland, not about volcanoes. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
20180702 CTY HIGH SULFUR LEVELS
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
(l-r) Tony French, Jonathan Marsh and James Lancaster are all wearing masks as they stopped in Pahoa (on Pahoa Village Road) for lunch. They remove their masks, take a bite, then put their masks back on. Lancaster lives on Makamae St. in Leilani Estates near fissure 8. He said today was one of the worst if not the worst for sulfur dioxide levels since the lava eruptions started. PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 2, 2018.
-
20180703-4995 CTY KALAPANA
PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA
In Kalapana, Kaimu Korner Store and Uncle Robert’s business declined with the blocking of Hwy. 130 (Pahoa/Kalapana Rd.) due to the volcano eruptions in Leilani Estates. Today, the road re-opened so tourists and Big Island residence can now drive their cars to Kalapana. This is Kara Rivera, owner of Karuna Foods. Her booth is at Uncle Robert's Her sign says "A Soup, Salad, Cpffee. Tea and Any Kine Me Bar." Another sign says Organic, Vegan, Gluten free." She said the difference in business was huge now that the road is opened PHOTO BY DENNIS ODA. JULY 3, 2018.