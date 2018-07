TODAY No local sporting events scheduled. SATURDAY BASKETBALL HD Men’s League: Ultimate Roofing vs. Lei Lei’s, 6 p.m.; Society Contracting vs. Electricians Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School. HD Women’s League: Elite Parking Read More

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

HD Men’s League: Ultimate Roofing vs. Lei Lei’s, 6 p.m.; Society Contracting vs. Electricians Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis School.

HD Women’s League: Elite Parking vs. National Fire Protection, 6 p.m.; Pacific Risk Solutions vs. Fysiotherapie Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. Games at Manoa Valley District Park.

PADDLING

Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Na Keiki O Ka Moi Regatta, 8 a.m. at Maili Beach.

SOCCER

Kapolei High School is seeking a girls soccer coach. E-mail resume to darren_

camello@notes.k12.hi.us. Minimum five years of coaching experience preferred. Deadline is July 22.

Babe Ruth 15-U

State Tournament

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Wednesday

Salty Crew 5, Iolani 15’s 4

West Kauai 2, Oahu Baseball 15’s 1