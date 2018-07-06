UH baseball’s Dylan Thomas returning for junior year

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s top pitcher — Dylan Thomas — is returning to the Manoa campus for his junior season.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s top pitcher — Dylan Thomas — is returning to the Manoa campus for his junior season.

Thomas was the Minnesota Twins’ 38th-round pick in last month’s Major League Baseball Draft for First-Year Players. They could not reach agreement on a contract before today’s signing deadline.

“I’m excited to come back,” Thomas told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “It was a cool experience, if anything, to get (drafted) this year.”

NCAA Division I players are eligible for the draft if they have been in college for at least three years. Thomas redshirted as a freshman in 2016. He was the Rainbow Warriors’ closer the past two seasons.

This past year, Thomas amassed 14 saves, most among Big West pitchers, and averaged 9.9 strikeouts and 0.92 walks per nine innings.

This summer, Thomas is pitching for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He has four saves while striking out 16 in 11 1/3 innings.

“He’s really enjoying it there,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “It’s a great place to play.”