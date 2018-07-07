64-year-old man reported missing in Papaikou area on Big Isle

Hawaii Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing man, who requires medication for an undisclosed condition.

Police are searching for 64-year-old Francis J. Acirbo, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Acirbo, who has salt-and-pepper hair, was last spotted wearing black shorts and a black shirt and knee high rubber boots. Acirbo was last seen walking in the Papaikou area of Hawaii island at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Please contact police on the non-emergency line of 935-3311 to report an Acirbo sighting.