64-year-old man reported missing in Papaikou area on Big Isle

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
July 7, 2018
Updated July 7, 2018 8:46am

  • Francis J. Acirbo is reported missing in the Papaikou area.

Hawaii Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing man, who requires medication for an undisclosed condition.

Police are searching for 64-year-old Francis J. Acirbo, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Acirbo, who has salt-and-pepper hair, was last spotted wearing black shorts and a black shirt and knee high rubber boots. Acirbo was last seen walking in the Papaikou area of Hawaii island at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Please contact police on the non-emergency line of 935-3311 to report an Acirbo sighting.

