Anti-Trump protesters march on Waikiki

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
July 7, 2018
Updated July 7, 2018 10:09pm

    A small group of protestors gathered in Waikiki as part of a nationwide day of protest organized by the group Refuse Fascism.

Just over a dozen demonstrators marched through Waikiki tonight to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies and to sound a warning about the long-term consequences of a U.S. Supreme Court with a strong conservative bent.

The sidewalk march, part of a nationwide day of protest organized by the group Refuse Fascism, started shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Kapahulu groin and proceeded down Kalakaua Avenue in the Ewa direction.

Carolyn Hadfield, who helped organize the demonstration on behalf of Refuse Fascism Hawaii, said the now-discontinued policy of separating migrant children from their parents struck a singularly sensitive nerve with the general public.

“This one issue has really galvanized people around the country,” Hadfield said.

The protesters were confronted by a handful of people who said they supported Trump and his efforts to stop illegal immigration. Despite testy exchanges, the engagements didn’t escalate beyond a few choice profanities.

Hadfield said the modest turnout was expected given a demonstration held earlier in the day outside U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters protesting Rim of the Pacific military exercises.

She said local activists are coordinating to maintain a steady stream of smaller, low-key protests that draw attention to what they see as the steady creep of fascism in American governance.

Another demonstration is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Prince Kuhio Federal Building.

