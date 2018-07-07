No tsunami threat to Hawaii following New Zealand earthquake

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Kermadec Islands in New Zealand at 11:34 a.m. Hawaii time today, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Kermadec Islands in New Zealand at 11:34 a.m. Hawaii time today, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.