No tsunami threat to Hawaii following New Zealand earthquake

By Star-Advertiser staff
July 7, 2018
Updated July 7, 2018 1:25pm

  • The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Kermadec Islands in New Zealand at 11:34 a.m. Hawaii time today, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

