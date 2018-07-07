Suspect, who allegedly took car with Korean boy inside, has been charged

The man who allegedly stole a car with a 9-year-old Korean visitor inside late Thursday morning in Kailua has been charged in connection with the incident.

Kyle Douglas, 35, has been charged with one count of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count of auto theft and two unrelated warrants, according to Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu. Douglas was not charged with kidnapping, Yu said. His bail has been set at $75,000, she said.

The Enchanted Lake man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping, auto theft, theft of property and two warrants after he allegedly stole a rental car with the boy inside.

Police gave the following account of the incident: The boy’s parents, visiting from Korea, left the child inside the car with the air conditioning on, and stopped near the Kailua boat ramp to take pictures of the scenery. At 11:23 a.m. near 729 Mokulua Drive, the suspect jumped into the car and drove off with the boy inside. The boy, who speaks English, asked the man to drop him off at Kalapawai Market, and the suspect complied.

The child was able to give officers the car’s license plate number and a description of the vehicle, police said.

Witnesses called 911 and police located the car, which had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Mokulele Drive in Kaneohe.

Police said the driver got out and ran on foot, but officers captured him a short distance away. The suspect had personal property from the vehicle on his person, police said.

The suspect was taken to Castle Medical Center with minor cuts to his hand received in the accident. He was later taken to the Kaneohe police station for booking.