 Waikiki purse snatcher targets pregnant woman
July 7, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Waikiki purse snatcher targets pregnant woman

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
July 7, 2018
Updated July 7, 2018 11:59am
ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are searching for the suspects who snatched a pregnant woman’s purse on Friday in front of the Waikiki Aquarium.

The incident, which is classified as first degree robbery case, occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the aquarium drop off area. Police said the victim was a 35-year-old local woman, who was 7 months pregnant. They are searching for two men in connection with the crime.

Waikiki Neighborhood Board member Jeff Merz said the Waikiki purse-snatching is concerning and follows a string of other similar incidents that used to be unusual for the district, at least by day.

“Everybody knows the saying, ‘Nothing good happens in Waikiki after midnight,’” Merz said. “We should be concerned that these kinds of crimes are now taking place during the day. It’s the kind of stuff that happens in other more urban cities not here. It’s most alarming that this bold, brazen incident happened in the middle of the day.”

Merz said that he has noticed that police have stepped up patrols in Waikiki, but hopes greater focus will be given to determining why more violent incidents seem to be taking place with more frequency.

PREVIOUS STORY
University of Hawaii football gets commitment from Texas prep quarterback
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.