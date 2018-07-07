 Hawaii County solar permits up 6% in June
July 7, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Hawaii County solar permits up 6% in June

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 6, 2018 at 10:40 pm
The number of photovoltaic permits issued in Hawaii County rose 6 percent in June to reach the midyear point significantly ahead of last year’s pace. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –