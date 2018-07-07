 Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point gets new leader
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 6, 2018 at 10:46 pm
Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point held a change of command ceremony Friday bidding farewell to Capt. Frederick Reidlin and welcoming Capt. Andrew Ericks. Read More

