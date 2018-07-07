 DLNR calls Waikiki ‘floatilla’ the ‘safest, most trouble-free’
July 7, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

DLNR calls Waikiki ‘floatilla’ the ‘safest, most trouble-free’

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 6, 2018 at 10:34 pm
The head of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources called Wednesday’s Fourth of July “floatilla” “the safest, most trouble-free and clean flotilla we’ve seen.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –