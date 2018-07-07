Rescue underway for Thai boys trapped in cave

Family members of the 12 boys and their soccer coach watch a video clip of 12 boys on television after they were found alive, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 4. Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand.
This photo released by Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center, July 2, shows the boys and their soccer coach as they were found in a partially flooded cave, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, Thailand.
Friends sing a song outside of a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach are trapped inside, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand.
Australian Federal Police and Defense Force personnel talk about extraction plans to get the soccer team out of a flooded cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand.
Thai Buddhist monks pray for the 12 boys and their soccer coach who went missing in a flooded cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The group was discovered July 2 after 10 days totally cut off from the outside world, and while they are for the most physically healthy, experts say the ordeal has likely taken a mental toll that could worsen the longer the situation lasts.
The body of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during an overnight mission, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony at Chiang Rai Airport in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, July 6. The Thai navy diver died from lack of oxygen, underscoring risks of extracting the team.
Family members pray in front of a Buddhist statue near the cave. The soccer coach trapped inside with 12 boys apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers, in which the boys say they're doing well and missing their families.
Thai soldiers try to connect water pipes that will help bypass water from entering a cave.
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy, Thai rescue team members walk inside the cave. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again.
Australian Federal Police and Defense Force personnel arrive near the cave. Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region.