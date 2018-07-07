University of Hawaii football gets commitment from Texas prep quarterback

A title-winning quarterback from Texas has agreed to join the University of Hawaii football team next season.

Zach Daniel of The Kincaid School in Houston told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has accepted a 2019 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

Daniel said he is 6 feet, 191 pounds, and capable of running 40 yards in 4.69 seconds. The past season, Daniel threw for 2,532 yards and 24 touchdowns in a pro-style offense that features similar concepts to the Warriors’ run-and-shoot schemes.

“With the changes in the (Warriors’) offense and what they’re doing with the run-and-shoot and the game plan for the future, it’s really exciting to me,” Daniel said.

Kincaid competes in the Southwest Preparatory Conference, which is composed of select private high school in Texas and Oklahoma. Daniel was a member of Kincaid’s 2015 and 2017 SPC state championship teams.

Daniel drew the attention of the UH coaches at the USC football camp in June. The Warriors also worked with Daniel at a football camp in Dallas.

The Warriors have four scholarship quarterbacks on the 2018 roster: third-year sophomore Cole McDonald, freshmen Chevan Cordeiro and Jeremy Moussa, and senior Larry Tuileta. Justin Uahinui and Kolney Cassel, a graduate transfer from Sacramento State, are walk-on quarterbacks.