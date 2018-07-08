 Looting follows protests in Haitian capital
Looting follows protests in Haitian capital

Associated Press
July 8, 2018
July 8, 2018

    People loot a store that was burned during two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, today. Government officials had agreed to reduce subsidies for fuel as part of an assistance package with the International Monetary Fund, but the government suspended the fuel hike after widespread violence broke out.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti >> Looters are pillaging burned and vandalized shops in Haiti’s capital following two days of violent protests over the government’s attempt to raise fuel prices.

Journalists have seen young men stripping shelves bare in some supermarkets that are charred from the protests. Several bodies lay among the debris scattered in the streets today.

Police Director-General Michel-Ange Gedeon has ordered officers to crack down on what he calls “bandits who disturb the peace and security of the country.”

At least three people were killed in protests on Friday and police say the bodies of four people were found today in the streets of the Delmas district, though they didn’t say if that is related to the protests.

The government on Saturday scrapped plans to raise fuel prices to 38 to 51 percent.

