 Kumu Kahua’s ‘38 Minutes’ tackles false missile alert
By Sophia Yan, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 8, 2018 
“38 Minutes” seeks to explore Jan. 13, 2018, a day when the end seemed nigh after mobile alerts warned of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii just past 8 in the morning. Read More

