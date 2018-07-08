 Tuition rising at Hawaii’s private schools
July 8, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Tuition rising at Hawaii’s private schools

By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 7, 2018 at 10:37 pm
Private schools across the state are raising tuition by an average of 4 percent this fall, with the bill reaching $24,780 at Punahou School, the state’s largest independent campus. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –