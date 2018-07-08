Island images: July 2018

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Jurassic Tour, featuring large animatronic dinosaurs, drew a big crowd at the Hawaii Convention Center on Sunday, July 8, 2018. The exhibit featured a variety of dinosaur rides from kiddie scooters to a 12 foot Tyrannosaurus. It also had plenty of keiki friendly activities such as bouncers, fossil digs and face painting. Pictured is Piper Overton, 4, peeking out of a dinosaur egg prop. Sunday was the last day for the exhibit on Oahu but will return to the Big Island on July 21 and 22, 2018 at the Kona Commons Shopping Center. For more information please visit: http://jurassictour.com/.
Siddharth Thambidurai, 9, dared to take a closer look
Sunday into the mouth of one of the dinosaurs on display
as the "Jurassic Tour," featuring large animatronic
dinosaurs, drew a big crowd at the Hawai'i
Convention Center. The exhibit featured a variety of
dinosaur-themed attractions from kiddie scooters to a
12-foot Tyrannosaurus. Sunday was the last day for
the exhibit on Oahu, but it can be seen on the Big Island
on July 21 and 22 at the Kona Commons Shopping
Center. For more information, please visit
jurassictour.com.
Journalists gathered Thursday morning in front of McCoy Pavilion in Ala Moana Regional Park to observe
a moment of silence for the victims of the June 28 Capital Gazette shooting in Annapolis, Md. The gathering,
called by the American Society of News Editors and the Associated Press Media Editors, was one of several held
nationwide to honor the five slain. Above, incoming Kaiser High School senior and Ka Leo O Hawaii summer
intern Chelsea Chang attended the event.
Ala Moana Regional Park was packed with spectators Wednesday for the annual Fourth of July fi reworks show over Magic Island.
