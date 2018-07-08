 Manu O Ke Kai masters Maili waves
Manu O Ke Kai masters Maili waves

Manu O Ke Kai masters Maili waves

By Kyle Galdeira, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 8, 2018 12:05 am 
Even a mid-afternoon rain shower could not put a damper on another exemplary performance by unbeaten Manu O Ke Kai in rival waters. Read More

