Bryce Harper to start MLB All-Star Game at home park in Washington

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will be in his usual spot for the All-Star Game.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will be in his usual spot for the All-Star Game.

Harper has been voted into the starting lineup for the July 17 game at his home park in Washington. Harper is batting just .218 this season, but he has 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

Nick Markakis and Matt Kemp will join Harper in the NL outfield. Markakis has been a key performer for the surprising Atlanta Braves, and Kemp’s return to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a smashing success.

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts have also been voted into the starting lineup, creating a dream outfield for the American League.

The All-Star rosters were unveiled today.

Trout is working on perhaps the best season of his stellar career with the Los Angeles Angels. Judge has 25 homers and 58 RBIs for the New York Yankees, and Betts is batting .342 with 22 homers for the major league-leading Boston Red Sox.

The Chicago Cubs will have two starters after catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez each won a close race at their position in fan balloting. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford round out the NL starting lineup.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led the fan balloting with 4.8 million votes. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos also were voted into the AL lineup.