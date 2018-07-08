 Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier
July 8, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier

Associated Press
July 8, 2018
Updated July 8, 2018 9:26am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Military Tribute at The Greenbrier golf tournament in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., on Saturday.

ADVERTISING

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. >> Phil Mickelson broke the rules again, only this time he didn’t realize it until after his violation.

Mickelson tamped down fescue grass with his foot in front of the seventh tee today at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. He then called a two-stroke penalty on himself for improving his line of play.

At the U.S. Open last month, Mickelson intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green in the third round. He later apologized, saying his anger and frustration got the best of him.

On Sunday’s gaffe, Mickelson says he “wasn’t really thinking.” After stepping on the grass, he paused before he hit his tee shot, realized the mistake and checked with a rules official, who confirmed the violation.

PREVIOUS STORY
Looting follows protests in Haitian capital
NEXT STORY
Trump still pondering Supreme Court pick as big reveal nears
Comments (9)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.