 8 great things to do on Kauai … for free
July 8, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

8 great things to do on Kauai … for free

By Cheryl Chee Tsutsumi
Posted on July 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 6, 2018 at 9:55 pm
Have a lot of time but not a lot of cash? Here are options that won’t dent your wallet if you’re visiting the Garden Isle. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –