Las Vegas room rates drop below $100 for summer

Summertime in Las Vegas traditionally means low room rates and this year is no different. A survey conducted last week by LasVegasAdvisor.com turned up 53 hotel-casinos with rates of $50 and below, an impressive 11 more than last year.

Lowest of all was downtown’s Golden Gate, with a base rate of $19.20. Those with rates of $30 or less are Circus Circus, El Cortez, Excalibur, Fremont, Hooters, Longhorn, Main Street Station, Rio, Sam’s Town, Texas Station and Wild Wild West.

Rates change quickly and prices may be subject to taxes, booking charges and resort fees, but they’re an excellent place to start.

High-enders: The summer brings good deals at the elite resorts too. The best prices found at the upscale casinos were: SLS $52, Planet Hollywood $53, Hard Rock $55, New York-New York $55, Paris $56, TI $56, Park MGM $78, Green Valley Ranch $80, Red Rock $81, MGM Grand $88, Mandalay Bay $94, Mirage $99, Palms $99 and Caesars Palace $104.

Strip narrowed: Through Sept. 15, one northbound lane on the Strip fronting The LINQ has been closed to facilitate construction on the Fly Linq zip line. An adjacent lane closes from 1 to 9 a.m. daily.

Britney’s back: Britney Spears has signed on for a two-year residency at Park MGM. The start date hasn’t been announced, but Spears reportedly will be paid $500,000 per show, the highest of any performer in Las Vegas.

Question: Is the NBA running its Las Vegas tournament again?

Answer: The NBA Summer League runs through July 17. For the first time, all 30 NBA teams are participating. Games are being played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion; single-game tickets start at $35.

