City revises Ala Moana Beach Park plans, requests public comment

The city has revised its improvement plans for Ala Moana Beach Park and started a new 45-day comment period, beginning today.

Following public outcry over the removal of beachside parking for a promenade after a January community meeting and protest of possible commercial concessions and unisex restrooms, the city has made some revisions, which were published in a 904-page environmental impact statement released Sunday.

The latest plans call for maintaining most of the makai parallel parking stalls, except for an area fronting a reorganized McCoy Pavilion parking lot.

It also plans to reorient a majority of the mauka parallel parking stalls along the park road to perpendicular parking, a move that will add 94 stalls to that area.

“We are grateful for the passion the public has shown for Ala Moana Regional Park, which has resulted in a better master plan,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a news release. “Ala Moana is ‘The People’s Park,’ and the proposed improvements will ensure that it continues to thrive for generations to come. I hope more park users take the time to comment on the Draft EIS during the next 45 days.”

Parking lot reconfigurations are also proposed for Magic Island. Altogether, the changes are expected to add 234 parking stalls to Ala Moana Beach Park.

Other improvements highlighted in the draft include beach sand replenishment, renovations to the edges of the drainage canals and two park ponds, repairs to the canal bridge and park entrance portals, improved pedestrian access near Piikoi and Queen streets, and the addition of a dog park and playground. There would also be renovations to McCoy Pavilion, plus the lawn bowling and canoe halau areas.

Public input on the revised plan is welcome until Aug. 22 (instructions available here). Belt Collins Hawaii LLC is the consultant for the project. The presentation from the January meeting and a copy of the Draft EIS are available in the “Ala Moana Regional Park” section at parks.honolulu.gov.

The publication for the final EIS will be determined by the extent of the comments received for the draft statement, and is expected by early 2019.