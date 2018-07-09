Damien Memorial School names 1984 graduate as new principal

Kyle J. Atabay — the former vice principal of Kamehameha Schools’ Kapalama Middle School, a former case manager at the Institute for Human Services and an entertainer with Robert Cazimero of The Brothers Cazimero & the Royal Dance Company — was named today as the new principal at Damien Memorial School, where Atabay attended.

Atabay replaces Brother Daniel J. Casey and will take over Damien for the next school year after 17 years at Kamehameha Schools, where Atabay served as vice principal of the Kapalama Middle School since 2013.

Damien President and CEO Wes Reber Porter said in a statement today that, “Dr. Kyle Atabay adds a wealth of knowledge and experience to our leadership team. He is a career educator with a counseling and social emotional learning background. And as a proud Damien alumnus from the Class of ’84, Kyle appreciates our mission, community and traditions as a Catholic school.”

Atabay previously led the Kapolei Middle School Counseling Department; worked as a counselor and grade level chairman at the Hawaiian language immersion school, Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘O Anuenue; was a case manager at IHS; an admissions counselor at Chaminade University; and since 1987 worked as an entertainer with Robert Cazimero of The Brothers Cazimero & the Royal Dance Company.

Atabay received his bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Chaminade, and a Ph.D. in professional educational practice from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

In a statement, Atabay said, “I am very excited to return to my alma mater as part of a talented leadership team and as the next principal. I have seen how the school is changing and has befitted from a student-first approach. Damien Memorial School is poised to do great things in the coming years and I’m humbled and honored that I will have a role in shaping the school’s future.”