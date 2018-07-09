 Fatal pedestrian crash closes Beretania Street in Chinatown
Star-Advertiser staff
July 9, 2018
Updated July 9, 2018 5:02pm

  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    One woman died today in a crash involving a pedestrian in Chinatown.

  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police investigate a fatal pedestrian crash on Beretania Street today in Chinatown.

  • COURTESY GOAKAMAI

    Traffic backs up on Beretania Street at Bishop Street in downtown Honolulu after police shut down all lanes of Beretania due to a fatal pedestrian accident this afternoon.

One woman died and several people were injured today in a crash involving three pedestrians in Chinatown.

Police said drivers should use alternate routes while officers investigate the crash, which happened on Beretania Street near Maunakea Street.

Police traffic reports said the incident happened about 3:10 p.m. and closed all lanes of the roadway.

An Emergency Medical Services report said an elderly woman, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene. A woman in her 60s or 70s, who was also a pedestrian, was treated and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the report said.

The third pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Paramedics also treated three people in the vehicle — a 42-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy — and took them to a hospital in stable condition.

Beretania remained completely closed from Maunakea Street to River Street at about 5 p.m.

