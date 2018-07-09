 Gov. David Ige signs 2 bills tightening state’s gun laws
July 9, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Top News

Gov. David Ige signs 2 bills tightening state’s gun laws

Associated Press
July 9, 2018
Updated July 9, 2018 2:36pm
ADVERTISING

Gov. David Ige is signing into law two bills that would tighten the state’s already strict gun regulations.

One bill Ige signed today bans bump stocks, which are devices that allow guns to be fired like assault weapons. The gunman in the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people in October used a bump stock.

The other bill would cut the time a gun owner who is disqualified from possessing a firearm would have to turn in his or her weapon. People will have seven days to turn in their weapon, down from 30 days.

This law aims to protect people from domestic abusers. An individual would lose the right to possess a gun after being indicted, for example, or after receiving a temporary restraining order.

PREVIOUS STORY
2 more tourists cited on Big Island, boosting total to 86
NEXT STORY
Justin Bieber confirms engagement to model Hailey Baldwin
Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING