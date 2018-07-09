Katherine Kealoha had affair with firefighter using money she stole from grandmother, feds say

Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha paid for the hotel and airline tickets to fly her boyfriend to Honolulu from Hilo with money she is charged with obtaining illegally, according to the latest document filed today in the federal case against Kealoha and her husband, retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

The document accuses the alleged boyfriend, Jesse Michael Ebersole, with conspiring with Katherine Kealoha to lie to a federal grand jury about their relationship. The criminal information suggests Ebersole will plead guilty and is cooperating with federal investigators.

The Hawaii County Fire Department says Ebersole is a county firefighter.

According to the charging document, Kealoha spent more than $20,000 on the affair, using money she stole from her grandmother and from a second mortgage she and her husband obtained by lying on their loan application.

The Kealohas are scheduled to stand trial in U.S. District Court in November on bank fraud charges. They are scheduled to stand trial with four former members of the Honolulu Police Department’s elite Criminal Intelligence Unit on charges that they framed a Kealoha relative with stealing the Kealoha’s mailbox. The March trial will also involve charges accusing Katherine Kealoha of stealing money from her grandmother and uncle.

United States of America vs. Jesse Michael Ebersole by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd