The ongoing collapse of Halemaumau Crater from the Kilauea eruption triggered another “explosive event” this morning equal to a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, according to Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat from the 9:21 a.m. “explosive event.”