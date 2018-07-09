Hawaii Sens. Schatz and Hirono blast Trump’s choice for Supreme Court

Hawaii’s two Democrats in the U.S. Senate immediately denounced President Donald Trump’s choice as the next Supreme Court justice, federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Both Sens. Mazie K. Hirono and Brian Schatz issued statements within minutes of Trump’s announcement today, criticizing Kavanaugh as someone who will restrict women’s reproductive rights.

“As a federal appellate court Judge, Brett Kavanaugh’s record is replete with decisions favoring the privileged and powerful. His writings and rulings show a determination to restrict women’s reproductive freedom and strip federal agencies of their power to protect our water, air, and safety,” Hirono said. “Significantly, Judge Kavanaugh has advocated that Congress legislate to exempt U.S. presidents from civil and criminal actions while in office. This is of deep concern at a time when Donald Trump is a defendant in numerous civil lawsuits and is the subject of a significant criminal investigation.”

Schatz said, “Judge Brett Kavanaugh has a troubling record of undermining civil liberties, opposing environmental protection, favoring corporations over workers, and undermining reproductive rights.

“It is disappointing that President Trump has again selected a nominee from a pre-determined list provided by a special interest group with a radical agenda. As a nominee from this list, Judge Kavanaugh represents a judicial philosophy that is committed to overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping millions of people with pre-existing conditions of their health care.”

The Senate votes to confirm or reject any Supreme Court nominee.

Schatz said he will “continue to study Judge Kavanaugh’s record and follow his hearing closely, but I have grave reservations about this nominee.”

“Judge Kavanaugh has not earned the benefit of the doubt. He has the burden of proof to demonstrate his ability to be independent of the President and exercise unbiased and independent judgment,” she said.