 Justin Bieber confirms engagement to model Hailey Baldwin
July 9, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to model Hailey Baldwin

Associated Press
July 9, 2018
Updated July 9, 2018 2:40pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Justin Bieber, left, at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France in 2015, and model Hailey Baldwin at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are engaged after a month of dating.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Justin Bieber and 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin are engaged after a month of dating.

The 24-year-old singer confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post today that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him. Bieber promises in the post to put Baldwin first and calls her the love of his life.

TMZ first reported the engagement, which apparently occurred Saturday in the Bahamas. Bieber’s post says he was planning to wait on an announcement but “word travels fast.”

Bieber’s parents appeared to congratulate their son on social media on Sunday. His father, Jeremy, wrote that “proud is an understatement.”

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. Bieber released his last album, “Purpose,” in 2015.

PREVIOUS STORY
Gov. David Ige signs 2 bills tightening state’s gun laws
NEXT STORY
Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING