 Navy captain at Pearl Harbor censured over ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery, fraud scandal
July 9, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Navy captain at Pearl Harbor censured over ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery, fraud scandal

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 8, 2018 at 10:59 pm
A Navy captain on active duty at Pearl Harbor has been censured for “repeatedly and improperly” accepting gifts from a Singapore-based defense contractor. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –