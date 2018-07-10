Alert neighbor helps put out Wahiawa house fire

Thanks to a smoke detector and a vigilant neighbor, a fire at a Wahiawa home was brought under control by the time firefighters arrived Monday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire at 108 Nanea Avenue at 9:08 p.m. Monday, with three fire units and 12 personnel. They arrived at 9:12 p.m. and found light smoke emanating from the left-rear corner of a single-story home.

A woman lives at the residence with her four cats, but she was not home at the time of the fire. A male neighbor was alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector and used a fire extinguisher through the kitchen window. The fire was fully extinguished by 9:22 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No estimated fire damages are available at this time, and no injuries were reported. Two of the four cats remain unaccounted for.

HFD reminds the public not to store combustibles on the stove top.