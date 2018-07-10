 Gov. David Ige to veto expansion of state’s hotel tax
July 10, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Gov. David Ige to veto expansion of state’s hotel tax

Associated Press
July 10, 2018
Updated July 10, 2018 6:29pm
ADVERTISING

Hawaii Gov. David Ige plans to veto legislation that would expand the state’s hotel tax.

Ige said today he would reject the bill, which would have applied the Transient Accommodations Tax on resort fees charged by hotels. The tax currently covers lodging at hotels and other short-term stays.

Ige says vague language in the bill could lead to the tax being applied to restaurants, spas and other businesses inside hotels. The governor last month announced he may veto the legislation.

The governor is allowing a bill establishing a standards board to certify county and state law enforcement to become law without his signature.

Ige says he supports the intent of the bill and recognizes the need for accountability and public confidence in law enforcement.

PREVIOUS STORY
From mission impossible to mission accomplished: Thailand rejoices as last boys rescued
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING