A man in his 40s or 50s was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run in Kunia overnight.

Paramedics found the unidentified man on Kunia Road near Royal Kunia at 12:26 a.m. and declared him dead. According to an Emergency Medical Services bulletin, “he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.”

The northbound lanes of Kunia Road at Plantation Road were closed as police investigated the scene.